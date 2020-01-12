Woman Injured in Hit-and-Run After Gulls Game Speaks Out

Sharon Wood was one of three pedestrians crossing Sports Arena Boulevard heading south after attending a hockey game on Jan. 3 when a driver struck them and fled the scene.

“It’s sad that he left the scene, but I try not to focus on that or on him because it’s not going to help me,” Wood said.

Wood is a custodian for Silver Gate Elementary in Point Loma and had attended a San Diego Gulls game at Pechanga Arena with one of the teachers and her husband.

She said they began to cross the street when she saw the guy driving out of the Home Depot and struck them. Police determined they were not using a crosswalk.

Wood suffered a fractured pelvis and a fractured left ankle, according to the San Diego Police Department. She had to get surgery on her ankle and remained at the hospital for five days.

“I’m pretty positive and a motivated person so, I am doing well,” Wood said.

The couple suffered minor injuries, were released the following day and are now back at work. Wood said she expects to be back to work in four months and she also has to be in a wheelchair for eight weeks.

“From there I have to do physical therapy and getting back to walking again,” Wood said.

Wood said she’s received a lot of support from the community including the San Diego Gulls who sent her flowers.

"The kids have been sending me cards and wishing me well. It's just making me smile," Wood said.

The suspect was located by Harbor Police Department officers a short time after on Shelter Island Drive and was taken into custody, SDPD said.

Police identified Marc Wohlfeil, 54, as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with a felony hit-and-run resulting in injury and felony reckless driving. His bail was set at $200,000.

At the time of his arrest, police said he could face a possible DUI, but that charge has since been dropped.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Wood's expenses.