San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Woman Injured in Crash With San Diego Sheriff's Deputy Patrol Vehicle in Imperial Beach

The patrol vehicle struck the Mustang in the side, police said

By City News Service

San-Diego-Sheriff-generic-d
NBC 7

A 34-year-old woman was injured in a collision with a deputy from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Imperial Beach Substation Wednesday in San Diego.

The collision occurred at around 5:16 P.M. at the intersection of Coronado Avenue and Hollister Street, according to  Sgt. Robert Posada.

The sheriff's department said their deputy was headed to a "priority emergency call" in a department patrol vehicle with lights and siren on. The deputy then came to a full stop in the eastbound lane of Coronado Avenue and Hollister Street.

After checking for opposing traffic, according to SDSO, the deputy entered the intersection. That's when the woman, driving a white Ford Mustang coupe, entered the intersection from the Interstate 5 off-ramp, the sheriff's department said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The patrol vehicle struck the Mustang in the side.

The driver, who complained of having back pain, was taken to a hospital for further assessment and treatment, SDSO said. The deputy was not injured in the collision.

Neither alcohol or drugs was a factor with the collision, according to Posada.

Local

San Diego Aug 4, 2021

Help NBC 7 and Telemundo 20 Clear the Shelters, San Diego: Here's How to Adopt a Pet in Need

San Diego 52 mins ago

Tesla Driver Chases Pickup Truck Across San Diego After Hit-&-Run: Police

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the collision.

This article tagged under:

San Diego County Sheriff's Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California LX News Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us