Woman Injured in Crash With San Diego Sheriff's Deputy Patrol Vehicle in Imperial Beach

A 34-year-old woman was injured in a collision with a deputy from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department's Imperial Beach Substation Wednesday in San Diego.
The collision occurred at around 5:16 P.M. at the intersection of Coronado Avenue and Hollister Street, according to Sgt. Robert Posada.
The sheriff's department said their deputy was headed to a "priority emergency call" in a department patrol vehicle with lights and siren on. The deputy then came to a full stop in the eastbound lane of Coronado Avenue and Hollister Street.
After checking for opposing traffic, according to SDSO, the deputy entered the intersection. That's when the woman, driving a white Ford Mustang coupe, entered the intersection from the Interstate 5 off-ramp, the sheriff's department said.
The patrol vehicle struck the Mustang in the side.
The driver, who complained of having back pain, was taken to a hospital for further assessment and treatment, SDSO said. The deputy was not injured in the collision.
Neither alcohol or drugs was a factor with the collision, according to Posada.
The San Diego Police Department is investigating the collision.