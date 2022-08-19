Woman Injured After Ejecting From Vehicle During Rollover Crash on I-5 Near Old Town

A woman was injured Friday after she was ejected from a vehicle following a rollover crash on Interstate 5 near Old Town, causing some traffic in the area.

The crash was reported at around 1:50 p.m. SkyRanger 7 flew over the scene that showed a white SUV on its side in the emergency lane and part of a lane of traffic. San Diego Police confirmed a female passenger was ejected from the vehicle to the city street level below.

The woman was conscious and breathing, according to police.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.