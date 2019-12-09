Family members are mourning the loss of their grandmother who was killed while riding her motorized wheelchair to the store in Valencia Park early Monday.

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed Gloria Williams, 62, a grandmother to seven who all describe her as the matriarch of the family.

Williams was riding her wheelchair along Euclid Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle traveling the same direction just before 4 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said.

The dark-colored suspect vehicle took off from the scene, and Williams died from her injuries despite first aid efforts from witnesses and paramedics.

The sudden loss is taking a terrible toll on the family.

Five years ago, a stroke forced Williams to use a walker, then just two weeks ago she got a motorized wheelchair and was able to get out of the apartment.

Family members said she was hit on her way to the store only a few blocks away from her house.

"It's bad, we're trying to be OK but we're just going to take it one day at a time," Williams' grandson Deante Roberts said. Roberts and his daughter both lived with Williams.

Roberts described his grandmother as a straight talker, and said moving forward without her wasn't going to be easy.

"She was really honest. She never lied," Roberts said.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored car, according to SDPD investigators.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.