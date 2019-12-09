Valencia Park

Woman in Wheelchair Killed in Hit-and-Run in Valencia Park

The driver took off in a dark-colored vehicle after the crash, SDPD said.

By Christina Bravo

Family members are mourning the loss of their grandmother who was killed while riding her motorized wheelchair to the store in Valencia Park early Monday.

Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed Gloria Williams, 62, a grandmother to seven who all describe her as the matriarch of the family.

Williams was riding her wheelchair along Euclid Avenue when she was struck by a vehicle traveling the same direction just before 4 a.m., the San Diego Police Department said. 

The dark-colored suspect vehicle took off from the scene, and Williams died from her injuries despite first aid efforts from witnesses and paramedics.

The sudden loss is taking a terrible toll on the family.

Five years ago, a stroke forced Williams to use a walker, then just two weeks ago she got a motorized wheelchair and was able to get out of the apartment.

Family members said she was hit on her way to the store only a few blocks away from her house.

"It's bad, we're trying to be OK but we're just going to take it one day at a time," Williams' grandson Deante Roberts said. Roberts and his daughter both lived with Williams.

Roberts described his grandmother as a straight talker, and said moving forward without her wasn't going to be easy.

"She was really honest. She never lied," Roberts said.

Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored car, according to SDPD investigators.

No other information was available.

