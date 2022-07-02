Woman in San Diego Sheriff's Custody Dies in Hospital

A 40-year-old woman died at a hospital Saturday while in the custody of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Erica Wahlberg was arrested on June 27 around 2:45 p.m. by sheriff's deputies for an outstanding drug warrant, according to Lt. Chris Steffen of the SDCSD Homicide Unit.

Just before 9 p.m., Wahlberg was transferred from the Vista Detention Facility to the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, the lieutenant said.

Just before 9:30 p.m., she arrived at LCDRF, Steffen said. Although the Vista Detention Facility accepts female arrestees, those unable or ineligible to make bail are transferred to LCDRF for housing.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"On June 28, before 4 a.m., Wahlberg was in the process of being housed when she started showing signs of medical distress and was sent to a local hospital for treatment," Steffen said.

Just after 5 a.m. Saturday, she was pronounced dead.

The Sheriff's Homicide Unit responded to investigate the incident. The Sheriff's Homicide Unit investigates all deaths of persons in custody, Steffen said.

The cause and manner of death were still under investigation. The county Medical Examiner's Office was notified of the death. An autopsy was preliminarily scheduled for Sunday.

The Citizens' Law Enforcement Review Board was notified of her death.

A Sheriff's Family Liaison officer was assigned and her family was notified of her death.