Woman in Rancho Bernardo Carjacked at Gunpoint

A man armed with a handgun carjacked a woman in Rancho Bernardo on Thursday.

A man in his mid-20s walked up to a 36-year-old woman in a green 2020 Toyota Rav4 SUV, pointed a gun at her and demanded her vehicle at an apartment complex in the 11200 block of Paseo Montanoso around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

"She gave him the keys, and he drove away in her car," Officer Robert Heims said. "He was last seen driving out of the apartment complex and unknown where from there."

No other information was released.