Woman in Car Shot, Killed by Pedestrian in Oceanside

A 22-year-old woman was fatally shot inside a vehicle after she and her friends got into an argument with a pedestrian, the Oceanside Police Department said Sunday.

Officers responded to a medical aid request at Bush Street and Archer Street at 11:44 a.m. Saturday, OPD Lt. Taurino Valdovinos said.

"The reporting party advised their friend was having a panic attack and was having difficulty breathing," the lieutenant said. "Officers arrived and located a 22-year-old female who was not breathing. Officers provided medical aid until medics arrived and transported her to Tri-City Medical Center, where she was pronounced deceased."

While at the scene, officers noticed the victim had actually sustained a single gunshot wound to her upper body.

Police learned later that as the vehicle drove off, the pedestrian opened fire and one round penetrated the rear of the vehicle and struck the victim, Valdovinos said.

The name of the victim has not been released pending family notification.

Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. The suspect was described as a 20- to 30-year-old man, bald, between 5-feet-10 inches and 6- feet tall with a stocky build.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to contact Detective Dave Estrada at 760-435-4698.