Woman Hospitalized After Sex Attack in Mission Bay Bathroom

A woman was hospitalized Sunday night following a sexual assaulted after she used a restroom in Mission Bay.

San Diego police said on Monday afternoon that the woman had just finished using the bathroom in De Anza Cove when she was attacked from behind by an unknown man, who then proceeded to sexually assault her.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The victim was found later by a passer-by who entered the restroom after the man had fled the scene.

The victim was hospitalized after the attack, according to investigators.

Police said they're looking for a person of interest who was riding a blue mountain bike with black rims and silver spokes.

Anybody with information about the attack is being urged to call San Diego Sex Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477, where tips can be phoned in anyonymously.