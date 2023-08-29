Woman hospitalized after jet ski crash on San Diego Bay

A woman was seriously injured in a water ski crash on San Diego Bay near the 24th Street Marine Terminal in National City Monday night.

The 29-year-old woman was reported injured at about 6:20 p.m. San Diego Harbor Police said she was the passenger on a jet ski that crashed into the rocks near the south end of the port terminal.

Before paramedics arrived, witnesses provided aid to the injured woman. Paramedics transported her to UC San Diego Medical Center with serious injuries.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The woman's current condition was not known but Harbor Police Sgt. T.D. De La Pena described her as stable. She was not identified.

The driver of the watercraft, who was also not identified, was released at the scene.

Details about what led to the crash, including whether alcohol or drugs were considered factors, were not disclosed.

The crash remains under investigation.

The accident was the second watercraft-involved crash on San Diego's bays in the last month. At the end of July, a 12-year-old paddleboarder was struck by a jet ski in Mission Bay and died No charges were filed in that crash.