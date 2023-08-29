San Diego Bay

Woman hospitalized after jet ski crash on San Diego Bay

The accident was the second watercraft-involved crash on San Diego's bays in the last month

By Christina Bravo

A San Diego harbor police officer inspects a jet ski after a crash on San Diego Bay left a woman with serious injuries on Aug. 28, 2023.
OnScene.TV

A woman was seriously injured in a water ski crash on San Diego Bay near the 24th Street Marine Terminal in National City Monday night.

The 29-year-old woman was reported injured at about 6:20 p.m. San Diego Harbor Police said she was the passenger on a jet ski that crashed into the rocks near the south end of the port terminal.

Tween paddleboarder dies after getting hit by jet ski in Mission Bay

Before paramedics arrived, witnesses provided aid to the injured woman. Paramedics transported her to UC San Diego Medical Center with serious injuries.

The woman's current condition was not known but Harbor Police Sgt. T.D. De La Pena described her as stable. She was not identified.

The driver of the watercraft, who was also not identified, was released at the scene.

Details about what led to the crash, including whether alcohol or drugs were considered factors, were not disclosed.

The crash remains under investigation.

The accident was the second watercraft-involved crash on San Diego's bays in the last month. At the end of July, a 12-year-old paddleboarder was struck by a jet ski in Mission Bay and died No charges were filed in that crash.

