Woman Hit in the Leg By Stray Bullet in Ramona

A woman was struck in the leg by a stray bullet outside her Ramona home Monday afternoon, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.
The apparently accidental shooting in the 2100 block of Walnut Street occurred shortly after 4:30 p.m., SDSO said.
Paramedics took the woman to a hospital for treatment of a wound to one of her calves, sheriff's Lt. Mike Krugh said.
It was not immediately clear who fired the shot, though a possible suspect was taken into custody in the area for questioning.
The shooting did not appear to have been an intentional act, according to Krugh.
"We think it was an accident,'' Krugh said.