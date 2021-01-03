Woman Held for Murder in Solana Beach

A woman was arrested for allegedly murdering a man inside a Solana Beach home.

Jade Sasha Janks, 37, was arrested on New Year's Day at a residence in the 100 block of Nardo Avenue, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Thomas Seiver said.

Deputies went to that location to check on the welfare of a man and found him dead, Seiver said.

The man's name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Janks was booked into the Vista Detention Center on one count of murder and was being held without bail, according to Seiver and jail records.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285- 6330/after hours at (858) 565-5200. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

No other information was available.

