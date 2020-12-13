Stabbed Woman Found During Hotel Fire in National City: NCPD

A woman is in serious condition as she was pulled out of a motel room Sunday morning that was engulfed in flames in National City. She was also found with stab wounds, police said.

At around 3 a.m. National City Police responded to the Roadway Inn Motel located at 607 Roosevelt Ave. to investigate a report of a structure fire. When officers arrived on the scene, they found one of the rooms engulfed in flames as several motel guests were attempting to extinguish the fire while pulling out an unconscious woman from the room.

Officers found the woman to have multiple stab wounds and was rushed to a local hospital where she is in serious condition, police said.

Police are investigating this as arson and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is being asked to please call the National City Police Department’s Investigation Division at 619-336-4411.

