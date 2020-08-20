Chula Vista

Woman Found Slain Near Otay River ID'd, CVPD Seeks Witnesses

Homicide detectives are investigating after a woman's body was found in a field behind a store on Main Street in San Diego's South Bay

By City News Service

More than two weeks after a woman was found apparently slain in a patch of shrubbery near the Otay River, the Chula Vista Police Department has been able to positively identify her but still does not have a suspect in custody.

Christina Garcia, 23, was found by a passerby in a field behind a Smart & Final store in the 3100 block of Main Street in Chula Vista on the morning of Aug. 5, 2020.

Police said the woman had what appeared to be a gunshot wound. There were also shell casings discovered around the body, indicating the woman was slain, Lt. John English said.

Homicide detectives were called in to investigate but no suspect has been located since. A possible motive for the shooting also remains unclear, CVPD said.

Chula Vista police are urging anyone who may have been a witness or who may have information about the incident to come forward. Tips can be made anonymously via San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

