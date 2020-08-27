Chula Vista

Woman Found Dead on Street in Chula Vista Neighborhood

The woman was found lying near Second Avenue and Shasta Street

By NBC 7 Staff

Chula Vista police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman found lying in the street in a residential area overnight.

Chula Vista Police Department Lt. Gino Grippo said officers received a call reporting a woman found nude and injured near Second Avenue and Shasta Street at around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

When medics arrived, they gave the woman CPR. She died at the scene shortly thereafter, Grippo confirmed.

The woman had suffered head trauma and Grippo said the CVPD’s Violent Crimes Unit would take over the investigation. At this time, the woman’s death is believed to be suspicious.

Four hours later, officers remained at the scene collecting evidence and several parts of the streets were roped off.

No further details have been released, including the woman’s name. The San Diego County Medical Examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy on the woman to determine her cause and manner of death.

The investigation is ongoing.

