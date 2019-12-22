Tecolote Canyon Park

Woman Found Dead Near Hiking Trail in Tecolote Canyon Park: SDPD

The San Diego Police Department said the woman – who is believed to be in her mid to late-20s – was found Saturday near a hiking trail in a park east of Interstate 5 and north of Morena

By Monica Garske

San Diego police were investigating a suspicious death over the weekend after the body of a woman was found near a hiking trail in Tecolote Canyon Park.

Acting Lt. Michelle Velovich with the San Diego Police Department said a woman in her mid to late-20s was found dead in the area Saturday. Tecolote Canyon Park is east of Interstate 5 and north of Morena.

Velovich said an autopsy will be performed on the woman to determine how she died. Homicide detectives were called to investigate the death, as a precaution.

As of Sunday, the woman had not yet been identified, the police department confirmed.

Anyone with information on this case can reach out to the SDPD’s Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.

