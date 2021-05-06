Woman Found Dead in Trash Can in Little Italy Identified

Authorities publicly identified the 41-year-old homeless woman found dead in a plastic trash can in Little Italy.

The body of Candice Morgan was discovered in the 2100 block of State Street shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Due to the suspicious nature of the death... homicide detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the incident,'' Lt. Andra Brown said late Thursday afternoon.

"However, detectives have no information about the circumstances surrounding the death. Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses.''

Morgan had no permanent address and was known to frequent Mission Valley-area neighborhoods, Brown said.