LITTLE ITALY

Woman Found Dead in Trash Can in Little Italy Identified

By City News Service

The 2100 block of State Street in San Diego
Google Street

Authorities publicly identified the 41-year-old homeless woman found dead in a plastic trash can in Little Italy.

The body of Candice Morgan was discovered in the 2100 block of State Street shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"Due to the suspicious nature of the death... homicide detectives were called to the scene and began investigating the incident,'' Lt. Andra Brown said late Thursday afternoon.

Local

San Diego County Jan 4

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Surpasses 3M Vaccine Doses Administered

house fire 38 mins ago

Community Mourns Children Killed in House Fire in Chula Vista

"However, detectives have no information about the circumstances surrounding the death. Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to locate witnesses.''

Morgan had no permanent address and was known to frequent Mission Valley-area neighborhoods, Brown said.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

LITTLE ITALY
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us