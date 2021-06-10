Woman Found Dead in San Marcos Home ID'd

The San Diego County Medical Examiner has identified the woman who was found dead inside a home in San Marcos Wednesday.

The woman has been identified as Denise Elaine McCarthy, 68. The preliminary cause of death is blunt force trauma and the manner of death is homicide, the Medical Examiner reported.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

A homicide investigation at the home was initiated after a man was found inside a burning car in the 1800 block of Foothill View Place in Escondido at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Based on the circumstances of the man found inside the car, the San Diego Sheriff's Department said deputies and officers went to conduct a wellness check at a home in San Marcos where McCarthy was found.

A homicide investigation is underway in San Marcos after a woman was found dead inside a home. NBC 7’s Audra Stafford has more information on how a call of a burning vehicle led to the grim discovery.

“We received a search warrant earlier this morning and what you’re seeing behind us right now is the detectives, the crime lab personnel are now processing inside the residence for evidence,” said Lt. Tom Seiver of the SDSO Homicide Unit.

McCarthy resided in the home located on the 800 block of El Toro Lane, just about a half-mile southwest of where the burning car was found. The neighborhood is east of North Twin Oaks Valley Road.

The man found in the burning car has been identified as Denise McCarthy's son, Sean McCarthy, 29. Sean remains in the hospital and his condition is grave, said SDSO Lt. Thomas Seiver.

No suspects have been named.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to contact SDSO’s Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330. The department’s after hours line can be reached at (858) 565-5200 and anonymous tips can be made by contacting CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-8477.