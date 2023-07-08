Woman found dead after house fire on Mt. Helix

One person was found dead after a house fire on Mount Helix Saturday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the blaze in the 9100 block of Lavell Street at about 12:15 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

San Miguel Fire & Rescue crews arrived shortly after as flames spread throughout most of the house and to nearby vegetation.

Firefighters stopped the spread within about 30 minutes and kept the fire under a quarter-acre, Battalion Chief Nick Nava said. He said the blaze was difficult to access because of the road structure and how the house was built into the hillside.

Fire crews found a woman's body inside the house, law enforcement said. Another person was assessed by medics and released.

Watch Commander: @SDSORancho San Diego Deputies responded to a structure fire in the 9100 block of Lavell Street just after 12:15pm. The San Miguel Fire Department arrived shortly after and extinguished the fire. Sheriff's Bomb Arson Unit is conducing an investigation into the… — San Diego Sheriff (@SDSheriff) July 8, 2023

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim, notify the family and investigate the cause and manner of death.

It is unclear how the fire started. The investigation is being handled by the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit.

As of 4:30 p.m., Lavell Street is closed in both directions between San Juan Place and Edgewood Drive. Edgewood Drive is also closed between Bancroft Drive and Lavell Street, according to SDSO.