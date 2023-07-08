Mount Helix

Woman found dead after house fire on Mt. Helix

The blaze was difficult to access because of the road structure and how the house was built into the hillside, San Miguel Fire & Rescue said

By Danielle Smith

Mt. Helix House Fire

One person was found dead after a house fire on Mount Helix Saturday, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the blaze in the 9100 block of Lavell Street at about 12:15 p.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

San Miguel Fire & Rescue crews arrived shortly after as flames spread throughout most of the house and to nearby vegetation.

Firefighters stopped the spread within about 30 minutes and kept the fire under a quarter-acre, Battalion Chief Nick Nava said. He said the blaze was difficult to access because of the road structure and how the house was built into the hillside.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Fire crews found a woman's body inside the house, law enforcement said. Another person was assessed by medics and released.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the victim, notify the family and investigate the cause and manner of death.

Local

IRS 3 hours ago

IRS warns of new ‘unclaimed refund' scam through the mail

San Diego 8 hours ago

Guide: List of farmers markets around San Diego County

It is unclear how the fire started. The investigation is being handled by the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit.

As of 4:30 p.m., Lavell Street is closed in both directions between San Juan Place and Edgewood Drive. Edgewood Drive is also closed between Bancroft Drive and Lavell Street, according to SDSO.

This article tagged under:

Mount HelixEast Countyhouse fire
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us