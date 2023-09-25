Woman fights for life after teen carjacker stabs her over and over in chest in Vista: SDSO

A woman was hospitalized Sunday night after a teen who wanted her car viciously attacked the victim near downtown Vista.

A representative with the San Diego Sheriff's Department said the woman was near the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Phillips Street a little before 10:30 p.m. when the boy carjacked her, repeatedly plunging a weapon of some sort into her chest during the incident.

Deputies looking for the car eventually located it nearby, then initiated a traffic stop. The suspect didn't comply, however, and after a lengthy pursuit, crashed the vehicle near an on-ramp to state Route 76. Law enforcement searching the surrounding area were able to find the teen approximately 20 minutes later, though, and took him into custody.

The boy has been brought to juvenile hall pending prosecution.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

NBC 7 reached out to the SDSO office for the woman's condition but has not yet heard back.