Ocean Beach

Woman Fighting for Life After Scooter Crash in Ocean Beach Fractures Skull

At least two person have died and several others have been injured from crashes on dockless scooters in San Diego

A woman who was thrown from an electric scooter after it struck a crack on an Ocean Beach roadway was in the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The 27-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was riding a Bird scooter Sunday afternoon on Cape May Avenue heading towards the beach when the scooter hit a crack in the sidewalk. The force launched her over the handlebars and head-first onto the pavement, SDPD said.

Medics transported the woman to the hospital, where she remained Monday with life-threatening injuries, including a brain bleed and a fractured skull.

SDPD's Traffic division is investigating the incident.

At least two person have died and several others have been injured from crashes on dockless scooters in San Diego, which gained widespread popularity 2018 and forced the San Diego City Council to find ways to regulate their use.

