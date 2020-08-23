San Ysidro Port of Entry

Woman Dies While Waiting to Cross Into US at San Ysidro Port of Entry

At the moment the authorities are waiting for the arrival of the funeral service to continue with the corresponding protocol

By Marinee Zavala and Ana Gomez

A woman died Sunday morning while in line in Tijuana to cross into the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

According to municipal police, they received a call at around 12:20 p.m. when a family driving a California-plated car said as they were waiting to cross, where a wait of 6 to 7 hours was estimated, their relative, a woman 89-years-old, no longer had vital signs, apparently as a result of cardiac arrest.

At the moment the authorities are waiting for the arrival of the funeral service to continue with the corresponding protocol.

Travelers looking to cross from Tijuana to San Diego through the different ports of entry were waiting up to 6 hours following new measures established by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), to discourage non-essential crossings and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. The move began on Aug. 21, in response to the health crisis and to protect border communities, the agency said.

CBP Imposes New Measures to Curb Non-Essential Travel Across US-Mexico Border

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.

This article tagged under:

San Ysidro Port of EntryU.S. Customs and Border Protection
STOLEN Coronavirus Pandemic Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Voices for Justice SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us