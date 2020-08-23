Woman Dies While Waiting to Cross Into US at San Ysidro Port of Entry

A woman died Sunday morning while in line in Tijuana to cross into the United States at the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

According to municipal police, they received a call at around 12:20 p.m. when a family driving a California-plated car said as they were waiting to cross, where a wait of 6 to 7 hours was estimated, their relative, a woman 89-years-old, no longer had vital signs, apparently as a result of cardiac arrest.

At the moment the authorities are waiting for the arrival of the funeral service to continue with the corresponding protocol.

Travelers looking to cross from Tijuana to San Diego through the different ports of entry were waiting up to 6 hours following new measures established by Customs and Border Protection (CBP), to discourage non-essential crossings and reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the United States. The move began on Aug. 21, in response to the health crisis and to protect border communities, the agency said.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.