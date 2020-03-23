Woman Dies in Chain-Reaction Crash on Wet SR-67

One person died and at least one other was seriously injured when four cars crashed on a rain-soaked state Route 67 in Lakeside Monday morning.

A 37-year-old woman driving a sedan was killed in the chain-reaction crash just south of Scripps Poway Parkway, the California Highway Patrol said.

The woman was driving in northbound lanes just before 7 a.m.when she lost control of her vehicle on the wet roadway and swerved into oncoming traffic, the California Highway Patrol said.

Her vehicle was broadsided by a trailer-towing truck. The crash sent the truck into oncoming traffic in northbound lanes, where it was struck head-on by an SUV.

The SUV was then struck from behind by another truck while a fourth vehicle crashed into the trailer-towing truck, CHP said.

The woman driving the SUV was pronounced dead at the scene. The man driving the SUV was seriously injured and transported to UC San Diego Medical Center for treatment, CHP said. The man has not yet been identified by officers and his current condition was not known.

The injuries to all others involved were considered minor and none were taken to the hospital.

CHP does not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collisions. While CHP noted the wet roadway at the time of the crash, the agency has not said if rain was a contributing factor.

The morning crash resulted in an hours-long closure of SR-67 from Slaughterhouse Canyon to Scripps Poway Parkway. Lanes were expected to reopen at about 11 a.m.