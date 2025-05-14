San Diego County Sheriff's Department

Woman dies after found unresponsive in Santee Jail: SDSO

By City News Service

Prison Cell Bars - Black and White
Getty Images

A 31-year-old Santee inmate died after being hospitalized this week, authorities said.

Around 7:25 p.m. Monday, personnel discovered the woman unresponsive inside her jail cell at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

It was reported that life-saving measures were performed by the facility's medical staff on the inmate until she was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly afterward.

She was facing multiple charges at the time of her death that included alleged vehicle theft and resisting arrest. Her name was not immediately available.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The cause of death was under investigation.

This article tagged under:

San Diego County Sheriff's Department
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us