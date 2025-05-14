Woman dies after found unresponsive in Santee Jail: SDSO

A 31-year-old Santee inmate died after being hospitalized this week, authorities said.

Around 7:25 p.m. Monday, personnel discovered the woman unresponsive inside her jail cell at the Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

It was reported that life-saving measures were performed by the facility's medical staff on the inmate until she was taken to a hospital, where she died shortly afterward.

She was facing multiple charges at the time of her death that included alleged vehicle theft and resisting arrest. Her name was not immediately available.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The cause of death was under investigation.