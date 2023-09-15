US-Mexico border

Woman dies after falling from border fence near Otay Mesa Port of Entry

By Renee Schmiedeberg

A woman fell to her death after climbing over the U.S.—Mexico Border fence around 2:31 p.m. on Friday, according to U.S. Border Patrol.

The woman fell from the part of the border located at Drucker Lane and Siempre Viva Road, the San Diego Police Department said.

Her fall took place west of the Tijuana International Airport and near the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Otay Mesa Port of Entry.

Border Patrol has arrived on the scene.

This article tagged under:

US-Mexico borderOtay Mesaborder patrolUS Border Patrol
