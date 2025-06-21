Coronado

Woman dead after vehicle plunged into the Bay in Coronado

The woman inside was submerged for 30-40 minutes by the time the car was lifted out of the water

By NBC 7 Staff

The car being lifted from the bay in Coronado

Shortly after 4:15 p.m., the Coronado Police Department received calls about a traffic accident at the entrance of the Loews Coronado Bay Resort.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a fully submerged car in the bay. A woman was inside the car. Harbor Police Department, Coast Guard, Coronado Fire Department as lifeguards worked together to pull the vehicle out the water.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

C.P.R. was attempted but police said the woman had been submerged under water for 30-40 minutes by the time the car was lifted out and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No further information is available on whether alcohol or drugs were involved.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Coronado
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us