Woman dead after vehicle plunged into the Bay in Coronado

Shortly after 4:15 p.m., the Coronado Police Department received calls about a traffic accident at the entrance of the Loews Coronado Bay Resort.

Upon arriving on the scene, officers found a fully submerged car in the bay. A woman was inside the car. Harbor Police Department, Coast Guard, Coronado Fire Department as lifeguards worked together to pull the vehicle out the water.

C.P.R. was attempted but police said the woman had been submerged under water for 30-40 minutes by the time the car was lifted out and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. No further information is available on whether alcohol or drugs were involved.