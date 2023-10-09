Woman crossing from Mexico falls into San Diego from 30-foot border fence

A woman trying to cross the border fence into San Diego from Mexico fell Monday and received a serious leg injury.

Two women were seen crossing over the secondary 30-foot border fence near the Otay Mesa Port of Entry in heavy fog at 3:43 a.m. Monday, and one woman fell.

Border Patrol agents called for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department to respond.

The injured woman was taken to a hospital and the other woman was arrested by the Border Patrol.