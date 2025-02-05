Woman confesses to arson at Oceanside movie theater: SDPD

A 41-year-old woman confessed to setting an arson fire last week at an unoccupied movie theater after being spotted by police on surveillance video, the Oceanside Police Department said Wednesday.

Amber Iovino was arrested on suspicion of arson in connection with the Jan. 29 fire at a movie complex at 401 Mission Ave., police said.

Firefighters from Oceanside, Vista and Carlsbad responded to the site and found a fire in a drainage pipe with smoke coming from the roof, officials said.

Crews put out the blaze, and police estimated that the fire caused more than $10,000 in damage.

Investigators said the blaze had been intentionally set and on Tuesday a suspect was identified from the video and arrested. Iovino, the suspect allegedly seen in the video, was booked into the San Diego County Jail.

Anyone with information about the fire was asked to call OPD Det. Smith at 760-435-4341.