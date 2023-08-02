Crime and Courts

Woman charged in Lincoln Park killing is 5th suspect in case facing murder charge

Several buildings and vehicles were also hit by gunfire during the fatal shooting, according to police

By Eric S. Page

Generic-Police
Nick Koudis

A 26-year old woman has been taken into custody in connection with fatal shooting in Lincoln Park nearly one year ago, police said Tuesday.

Tambrisha Jones was arrested in Glendale, California by the Los Angeles Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service on Monday, said San Diego Police Department Lt. Adam Sharki. She was booked into jail on murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges.

More San Diego Stories

Clairemont 7 hours ago

San Diego police fatally shoot man at Mesa College; K9 killed by suspect: SDSO

sex trafficking 2 hours ago

15 San Diego sex-trafficking victims, including minors, located in nationwide FBI operation

San Diego 5 hours ago

1 dead, 1 likely to die after Bay Terraces car crash ejects passenger

Tre'Von Stewart-Jordan, 27, was shot and killed Aug. 12.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The San Diego Police Department Communications Center received a report of gunshots heard at 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 12 in the 4900 block of Logan Avenue and officers from the department's Southeastern Division responded to the call.

Upon their arrival, they found the victim with at least one gunshot wound lying in the street of an apartment complex, Sharki said. Several vehicles and buildings were struck by gunfire during the incident, but no one else was injured, police said.

San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel took Stewart-Jordan to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

During the course of their investigation, San Diego homicide detectives identified and arrested Joseph Nisbet on Aug. 31, police said. He also faces a murder charge in connection to the case.

A 17-year-old boy was arrested at a hotel in El Cajon on Nov. 16 in connection with the killing, police said. He, too, faces a murder charge, in his case, while he waits in juvenile hall.

Richard Bell, 21 and Haben Haile, 25, have also been identified as suspects in Stewart-Jordan's killing. Both are in custody on murder and other charges.

Jones, Bell and Haile are scheduled to be arraigned at the downtown courthouse on Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding this killing was asked to call the department's Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live Worth The Trip
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us