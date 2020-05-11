border patrol

Woman Caught Smuggling 100 Pounds of Meth Through Pine Valley

By City News Service

USBP 100 lbs of meth in pine valley
U.S. Customs and Border Protection

U.S. Border Patrol agents staffing a freeway checkpoint in eastern San Diego County caught a woman transporting more than 100 pounds of crystal methamphetamine in her truck, the agency reported Monday.

The 36-year-old U.S. citizen drove into the inspection station on Interstate 8 in Pine Valley about 9:15 a.m. Saturday, according to USBP public affairs.

After a service dog alerted officers to the presence of contraband in the woman's gold 1999 Ford F-250, they searched the vehicle and found 74 plastic-wrapped packages of methamphetamine inside a duffle bag and a trash can in its cargo bed.

The 103.5-pound narcotic stash would have had a street value of about $233,000, federal officials reported.

The methamphetamine and the suspect, whose name was not released, were turned over to the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The woman's vehicle was seized by the Border Patrol.

Copyright CNS - City News Service

