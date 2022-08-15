Woman Arrested in National City, Accused of Stabbing Man to Death: Police

National City police were called out to a small auto dealership well before dawn on Monday, where they made a grisly discovery: A man fatally stabbed.

Officers arrived at Prestigious Automotive car dealers at 45 East 26th Street at about 3:45 a.m., where the stabbing had been reported. Inside the business, they found a 69-year-old man who paramedics determined had died at the scene.

A witness at the business told police that the suspect, who was later determined to be Samantha June Gordon, a 40-year-old Spring Valley woman, had fled after the attack. She was last seen headed north on the 2300 block of A Avenue, which is about a block away from where the killing occurred.

Investigators said they were able to local Gordon on the property of a local auto dealership. Both of the above locations are a block from National City Boulevard, which is lined with car businesses.

Officers arrested Gordon, then took her to a local hospital for medical clearance, which was granted and will be held at Las Colinas Women’s Detention Center pending a court appearance. Police said on Monday that they expected her to be booked on murder charges.

A motive for the killing has been released.

Police have identified the victim but have yet to publically release his name.

Anybody with information about the slaying is being urged to call National City police at 619-336-4457. Tips can also be called in anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.