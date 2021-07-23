Woman Arrested in Connection to Deadly Oceanside Hit-and-Run of Bicyclist

A 24-year-old woman accused of hitting a bicyclist with her car and taking off from the scene last week has been arrested in connection to the fatality, Oceanside police announced.

Just after 7:30 a.m. Friday, Oceanside resident Bailey Tennery was arrested at her home in connection to last week’s hit-and-run. She faces charges that include vehicular homicide along with hit-and-run resulting in death.

At about 11:30 p.m. July 15, North County authorities were notified of an injured bicyclist laying on the ground on Oceanside Boulevard near Interstate 5, according to Oceanside Police Department Sgt. David Paul. One caller said the bicyclist was not breathing or moving. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities asked the public to keep an eye out for a dark-colored car in connection to the incident as they searched for the perpetrator. A week later, Oceanside police thanked locals for information they sent that helped in the case.

Tennery is being held at the Vista Detention Facility on a $150,000 bail. It is unclear if she has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Oceanside police did not release the name of the hit-and-run victim.