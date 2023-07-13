Woman arrested for starting fire at her parents' Encinitas home: SDSO

A 42-year-old woman who is the subject of a restraining order and suspected of setting her parents' home in Encinitas on fire was arrested Wednesday.

Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department North Coastal Station were called at 2:45 p.m. to a home in the 1400 block of Via Terrassa, near El Camino Real, regarding someone seeing smoke coming from the home and upon their arrival, the deputies and firefighters put the fire out, said Sgt. Anthony Portillo of the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit.

There was no one home and the deputies and firefighters thought the fire seemed suspicious. They then contacted detectives from the Sheriff's Bomb/Arson Unit, Portillo said. Detectives determined the cause of the fire to be arson and discovered the victims and their daughter, Stacey Eaton, had argued earlier that day.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Eaton was arrested several hours later after she was found hiding a couple of blocks from the home. She was booked at the Vista Detention Facility on charges of arson to an inhabited dwelling, elder abuse and a violation of a restraining order.

Portillo said the home suffered moderate smoke damage and the flames were confined to one room.