Police arrest woman accused of running brothel in Thousand Oaks

Detectives arrested a woman in November suspected of running a "high-end residential brothel" in Thousand Oaks, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

After receiving tips about suspicious activity at a residence in the 200 block of Camino Manzanas, an investigation was launched in April 2024.

In November, detectives served a search warrant and found evidence that a woman was benefiting financially from her employees who were providing "commercial sex acts."

The accused woman, 35-year-old Jian Hu, was arrested and charged with pimping. Hu was later released on $20,000 bail.

Two women, presumed Chinese nationals, are thought to be possible victims of human trafficking.