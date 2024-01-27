Woman arrested after violent crime spree across San Diego County, police say

A woman has been arrested in connection to a violent crime spree across San Diego County on Saturday, police said.

The first incident occurred around 1:50 p.m. in the Southcrest neighborhood of San Diego. A special events traffic controller was directing traffic when she was confronted by the suspect, who got out of a white BMW and shoved her, according to the San Diego Police Department.

As the traffic controller was calling for help on her radio, the suspect grabbed the radio and struck her with it, SDPD's Officer Darius Jamsetjee said.

The suspect fled as officers were arriving on the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and has been released. Police say there was no relationship between her and the suspect.

At Cumming Chevrolet, a dealership located at 2301 National City Blvd. in National City, the suspect approached an employee in the backlot area before 3 p.m. and made statements alluding to recruiting the employee into prostitution, according to the National City Police Department. The suspect then ordered the employee to get in her car.

The victim ran away, and the suspect followed her into the dealership office, where the suspect picked her up and threw her against a wall, according to police. The suspect then drove off.

National City police say the suspect is facing charges of attempted kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

In the Logan Heights neighborhood of San Diego at around 3 p.m., the suspect followed a woman home after a road rage incident that started in National City, SDPD said.

The suspect exited her vehicle in the 3200 block of Newton Avenue and confronted the victim. The suspect then struck the victim's vehicle, causing a significant amount of damage, according to Jamsetjee.

No injuries were reported in the Logan Heights incident.

The final incident stemmed from an argument at a mobile home complex in the 2003 block of Bayview Heights Drive in San Diego's Oak Park neighborhood at 4:14 p.m., SDPD said.

The suspect intentionally struck a vehicle with a person inside. As the suspect was driving away, she purposely struck another person, Jamsetjee said. Both victims had minor injuries and were not taken to the hospital.

San Diego police arrested the suspect at the scene on several charges, including attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and felony vandalism.

Police say the incidents appear not to be connected. It does not appear that drugs or alcohol were factors in these crimes, SDPD said.

Another incident involving the same suspect was handled by the California Highway Patrol, according to Jamsetjee.

No other details were immediately available.