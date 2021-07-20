Woman Accused of Crash That Killed Daughter, 5, Had Blood-Alcohol Content of Twice the Legal Limit: Prosecutors

A woman accused of driving under the influence when her car crashed and rolled down an embankment, killing her 5-year-old daughter and injuring her other two young children, was arraigned Tuesday in a courtroom in Vista.

The arraignment for Kapri Raven Coleman, 27, was originally scheduled for Monday morning for the deadly North County crash but was rescheduled for medical reasons.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A child and dog are dead following a car crash that injured two other young children near Fallbrook.

Coleman faces charges that include murder in the first degree, gross vehicular manslaughter, DUI causing bodily injury and child cruelty.

Prosecutors said that, according to preliminary hospital results, Coleman had a blood-alcohol content of 0.16 at the time of the crash, and traces of other drugs were found in her system as well, including cocaine.

According to the California Department of Motor Vehicles, it's illegal for anybody 21 or older to drive with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08% or higher.

Also at Tuesday's hearing, the judge issued a criminal protective order directing her to stay away from her surviving children.

The defendant was traveling northbound on Interstate 15 near Deer Springs Road just before 2:30 a.m. when her sedan, with her three young children inside, went off the roadway and rolled over, the North County Fire Protection District said.

Coleman’s 3-year-old and 5-year-old daughters were ejected in the crash and her 1-year-old son remained restrained in his car seat, according to authorities. CHP said the eldest child died at the scene while the toddler and infant were critically injured and airlifted to Rady Children’s Hospital.

The defendant, meanwhile, suffered minor injures and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.

“This is a tragic event," Juan Escobar, public information officer for CHP's Oceanside-area office, said shortly after the crash. "It’s something that could be easily avoided. Please, don’t drink and drive. Please, be sure that you do drive the speed limit and that you also wear your seatbelts.”

Coleman is due back in court Aug. 5 for a readiness/ bail review hearing. She is currently being held without bail.