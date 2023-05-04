Woman, 81, Who Died After Pickup Hit Her in Mira Mesa Crosswalk Is ID'd

Authorities have publicly identified an 81-year-old woman who was fatally injured last week when a pickup truck hit her in a Mira Mesa intersection.

Kil Chang Padua of San Diego was crossing Camino Ruiz at Westmore Road in a crosswalk when the 2015 Toyota Tacoma struck her at about 7 a.m. last Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Paramedics took Padua to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of extensive trauma, including a serious brain injury and fractures to her skull, ribs and pelvis.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Padua was pronounced dead less than eight hours after she was hit by the pickup.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, according to police.