Woman, 81, Who Died After Pickup Hit Her in Mira Mesa Crosswalk Is ID'd

The victim suffered a brain injury, as well as broken ribs and pelvis when she was hit by a Toyota Tacoma

By City News Service

Authorities have publicly identified an 81-year-old woman who was fatally injured last week when a pickup truck hit her in a Mira Mesa intersection.

Kil Chang Padua of San Diego was crossing Camino Ruiz at Westmore Road in a crosswalk when the 2015 Toyota Tacoma struck her at about 7 a.m. last Wednesday, according to the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

Paramedics took Padua to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla for treatment of extensive trauma, including a serious brain injury and fractures to her skull, ribs and pelvis.

Padua was pronounced dead less than eight hours after she was hit by the pickup.

Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident, according to police.

