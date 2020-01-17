san marcos

Woman, 81, Killed in Hit-and-Run Crash

The driver did not stop and left the woman lying in the roadway

San Marcos authorities were looking for a driver who struck and killed an 81-year-old woman as she crossed the street early Friday.

The woman was crossing Descanso Avenue near S. Rancho Santa Fe Road just south of state Route 78 when she was struck by a black vehicle overnight, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

The driver did not stop and left the woman lying in the roadway.

A passerby noticed the woman in the street at about 2 a.m. and called 911. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate the woman but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver has not yet been located and a description was not available. SDSO said it remains unclear if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Deputy Michael Guerrero at 760-510-5048. 

