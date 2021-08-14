“Within the Next 48 Hours” … Tatis Return to Padres Lineup is Imminent

The Padres have lost three straight games to teams in last place in their divisions, and in said games been outscored 22-5. San Diego is in a tight playoff race and it sure feels like they’re all simply trying a little too hard.

“Maybe pressing and trying to do a little bit too much. Yeah, I think that’s safe (to say),” says Padres manager Jayce Tingler. “The guys, they feel it. We’re ready to take off and when it hadn’t happened yet, naturally, I think you try to do a little bit too much. We’ve gotta get going.”

And that’s why getting Fernando Tatis Jr. back in the lineup is so important. Without him, the lineup simply doesn’t have the same spark.

He’s been on the Injured List with a shoulder issue since late July. On Saturday he cleared another important hurdle in the rehab process.

“He finished up at the complex and had a good day. He got some at-bats and did some baseball activity things. He just continues to progress,” says Tingler.

Tatis got about a half-dozen at-bats against live pitching. Tingler said he faced a rehabbing pitcher and a AAA arm but declined to name names. After the workout, Tatis gave another positive report about his physical well-being.

“He feels that he’s really close. He feels like he’s ready to go.”

Tatis will, while being cautious, still try to play as soon as he can. San Diego’s doctors and trainers will get together to determine when they can give him the green light.

So, bottom line this for us Jayce: when will the game’s most exciting player be back in San Diego’s lineup?

“I would say from a baseball aspect within the next 48 hours. I feel pretty confident in that.”

That means he should be back for either Sunday's series finale in Arizona or the start of a 3-game set in Colorado. With him back on the field, I feel a lot more confident in the Padres ability to make a late-season playoff push.

