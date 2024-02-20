With the arrival of storm, San Diego opens extra shelter space for homeless

With rain expected to continue falling across the area Tuesday, additional shelter space was opened by the San Diego Housing Commission and the city of San Diego to help the homeless escape the inclement weather.

The shelter bed program, which generally operates during the winter months, is activated when temperatures drop below 45 degrees, when the temperature is 50 or below and there is a 40% chance of rain, or when there are "exceptional weather conditions," such as one or more inches of rain within a 24-hour period.

The following locations were open Tuesday as part of the city's Inclement Weather Shelter Program:

