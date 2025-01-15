With San Diego facing major deficit, mayor prepares fifth State of City Address

Mayor Todd Gloria will have his first State of the City Address since winning re-election in November. He is expected to talk about the budget shortfall and how to keep the city's priorities like homelessness, safety and roads at the forefront.

A one-cent sales tax measure that could have shored up that $258 million deficit narrowly failed in November. As a result, Gloria and the city will have to determine how to maintain service levels and what must be cut.

Gloria led last year's address with his intention to build at least 1,000 new shelter beds for homeless people -- banking on projects such as H Barracks near San Diego International Airport. That project, as well as a large shelter at Kettner and Vine in the Midway area, have not come to fruition. In fact, the city faced the loss of several hundred shelter beds at the end of 2024, leaving officials scrambling to replace them.

At the end of last year, the mayor announced a hiring freeze, along with restrictions on non-essential funding and a reassessment of the city's leases and contracts.

Despite all that, Mayor Gloria says some things will remain the same.

"At the beginning of my administration, I focused on four key priorities- keeping San Diego safe, addressing our homeless crisis, building more homes and fixing all roads. These priorities will not be changing," Mayor Gloria said.

Torrential downpours highlighted the city's long-underfunded stormwater system last winter when damaging floods forced hundreds to leave their homes. Then City Council President Sean Elo-Rivera had proposed a stormwater funding measure for the November 2024 election but withdrew it to lend support to the aforementioned sales tax measure. With neither becoming a reality, it is unclear how the lengthy list of stormwater projects will be completed before the next major rain event.

In last January's speech, Gloria also announced a labor agreement for all major construction projects in the city. That was passed by the City Council and signed into law in February.

"Project labor agreements help the city of San Diego build major infrastructure projects on time, on budget, and in a way that benefits our local workers and economy," Councilman Raul Campillo said before voting for the agreement. "In 2022, I spearheaded the city's move to put Measure D on the ballot because it was long past time that we got rid of San Diego's outdated ban on project labor agreements."

The State of the City address will begin at 3 p.m. Wednesday and can be viewed on the city's website.