With San Diego County Schools Reopening, Parents Must Make Choice

With the number of coronavirus cases declining in San Diego County, more school districts are making plans to reopen or expand their reopenings.

The San Diego Unified School District announced Tuesday it has a plan to reopen for in-person learning with students returning to campuses in the week of April 12 and teachers returning on April 5. Those are targeted dates that depend on if the county gets out of the purple tier and if all educators and staff returning to campuses have the opportunity to get the vaccine.

Now, with a targeted plan in place, parents have a decision to make. Will they send their children to school, or will they keep them home doing virtual learning?

For some parents, the decision is easier to make than for others.

"I don’t think it’s soon enough,” said Rebecca, a parent who did not want to give her last name, referring to the targeted reopening date of April 12. She said she was hoping schools would reopen the first week of March.

Felipe Preciado, who has two children in the district said, “It’s a perfect time, obviously with vaccinations going around, it’s pretty good.”

He said he will send his children back to school for in-person learning.

Parent Adriana Rodriguez said for it is too scary to reopen schools now. She will keep her children home for more virtual learning this school year.

“There are no vaccines for kids yet… I don’t think they will keep their social distance especially my little one. I don’t think he will keep his mask on," Rodriguez said.

The district said the information parents give them about their choice will help the district determine what kind of hybrid instruction it can offer.