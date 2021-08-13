With Kids Returning to School, Importance of Traffic Safety in SD County is Stressed

With students soon returning to their classrooms and drivers needing to remember to be more alert and mindful once again of more active school zones, an exercise was held to teach children about traffic safety.

On Friday, AAA, Poway Unified School District and the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department (SDSO) partnered up to demonstrate proper traffic safety practices to help kids prepare for the upcoming school year.

Children who participated in the demonstration donned bright orange safety vests as they used a crosswalk with a school crossing guard. The hands-on exercise will help them understand crossing guards are there to ensure they are safe.

In addition to raising awareness for children, demonstrators stressed the importance of focused driving to parents. AAA representatives said it is important to speak up against distracted driving like texting, talking on the phone or even changing music played in the car.

“Drivers, be aware. Watch out for children who can dart out in between park cars,” said Doug Shupe of Auto Club Corporate. “Watch out for those school buses. When those arms are extended, and those lights are flashing, that means a school bus is actively loading and unloading a school bus and you must stop.”

To learn more about traffic safety for drivers and pedestrians, click here.