With fed funding unreliable, private donors step up for new shelter in San Diego

The generosity of a local philanthropist is giving life to one Salvation Army project in downtown San Diego is aiming to house people experiencing homelessness.

The nearly 200-shelter bed complex, which will be named the Rady Center, after its donors, is set to replace an existing two-story building.

“This is what one of our rooms looks like —it’s a single room, it’s a small room,” Gentry Jeffries said as he gave NBC 7 a tour of the Salvation Army building on 7th Street.

Once completed, the first phase of the project will include more than 100 beds for sober living, a health clinic, a food pantry and a chapel. The second phase is in partnership with Wakeland Housing and is expected to serve as a place for low-income permanent housing.

“It is very important," Jeffries said. "People need housing. Without housing, there is homelessness, and in homelessness, there’s drug addiction, there’s crime."

Jeffries understands the struggle of many San Diegans living on the streets.

“I felt like I was addicted not only to drugs but to homelessness,” Jeffries said.

Jeffries once lived among them.

“For 18 years, I slept right in front of this building," Jeffries said. "I slept near freeways, I slept in bushes in Balboa Park. I’ve suffered from drugs and alcohol for a while."

A probation officer gave him a choice: Go to jail or get help, which is how Jeffries ended up with the Salvation Army.

At the Salvation Army, Jeffries found a new sense of hope.

“That was a major turning point for me is when I started believing in God and what he could do in my life. Things started to change for me. My attitude started to change. I started feeling like I was valued,” Jeffries said.

Now, Jeffries credits the Salvation Army with playing a major part in his recovery. He went through a housing and employment program, which got him back on his feet and led him to his first apartment.

“My story matters to somebody," Jeffries said. "There are people out there who are like me, who were suffering from alcohol and drugs, and homelessness, who can see my story and relate to it and see that is possible to change."

Jeffries now spends his time sharing his story, hoping it shines as a beacon of light to those who have lost hope.

Demolition of the existing building and groundbreaking of the new one is scheduled for fall of 2026.

The Rady Center is expected to open in fall 2028.