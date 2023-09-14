With Apple's backing, California's right-to-repair bill heads to Newsom's desk

Californians may soon have more options to fix their broken or damaged iPhones and other electronic devices after the so-called "Right to Repair" bill cleared the state legislature.

In the past, some manufacturers withheld the information or parts needed for repairs to be made to their products. Senate Bill 244 requires manufacturers to make replacement guides, parts and tools accessible on any item $100 or more for seven years after the date manufacture ended. That includes anything from your smartphone to your refrigerator.

"That means you have more choices and there's more competition in the repair marketplace," said Jenn Ingstrom, state director for the consumer advocacy group CALPIRG and supporter of SB 244. "So if your refrigerator breaks, you could decide that you want to try to fix it yourself and get access to the parts and tools that you need. Or you could decide to call up your local repair shop and ask them to fix it."

SB 244, which was sponsored by Sen. Susan Talamantes Eggman (D-San Joaquin County), was passed in a 16-1-14 vote in the state Assembly. After a vote of concurrence in the Senate, the bill heads to Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk.

For repair shops, the bill means access to parts and tools that they say have long been withheld by manufacturers. And for consumers, it means more options for broken electronics, a welcome answer for UC San Diego student and activist Mekayli Claros who had her first experience with tough repair policies just weeks before her first college quarter.

"My computer broke. I took it to Best Buy. They told me it would take six weeks and about $800 just to have it shipped out [for repair]. So in a panic, we just bought a new computer," Claros said. "So this will make it easier for students to be able to go out and repair their device instead of going out and buying a new one and spending more money than they'd already budgeted."

Claros joined CALPIRG's efforts to promote the bill over the summer and is celebrating the bill's win.

"Being able to go out last week and speak on the news and speak to community members and really feel like I'm making a difference when it comes to things that I genuinely care about -- It's amazing to see how small of an action I can make as just one student," Claros said.

Apple has in the past opposed Right to Repair laws but shocked many when they threw their support behind California's SB 244. In a statement to NBC 7, Apple said they support consumers' right to accessible repairs.

"Apple supports California’s Right to Repair Act so all Californians have even greater access to repairs while also protecting their safety, security, and privacy. We create our products to last and, if they ever need to be repaired, Apple customers have a growing range of safe, high-quality repair options,” Apple said.

In an earlier letter to the bill's sponsor obtained by CNBC, Apple lobbyists said they support the bill because, "it includes requirements that protect individual users’ safety and security, as well as product manufacturers’ intellectual property. We will continue to support the bill, so long as it continues to provide protections for customers and innovators."

The bill aims to solve another problem -- massive piles of electronic waste ending up in landfills.

"We throw away an estimated 46,000 cell phones every single day," Ingstrom said. And the problem with e-waste is not only is it just wasteful overflowing our landfills, but when it breaks down in our landfills, it can actually leach toxic chemicals like mercury into our environment that could even end up in our groundwater."

Environmental advocates hope the right to repair will give consumers another option besides throwing away their irreparable products. But some say the right-to-repair movement may not reduce waste or save consumers money the way it's intended. Early research highlighted in the Harvard Business Review contents that manufacturers will adjust prices to counteract the new law -- either inflating them to mitigate potential profit loss or reducing them and flooding the market, making it cheaper to replace than fix the old one and thus, not eliminating the waste factor at all.

Californians will likely get the chance to see the bill's effects play out. The bipartisan bill passed the state Senate with no dissenting votes and the state Assembly with just one nay vote from Northern California Assemblymember Heath Flora.

Assemblymember Chris Ward (D-San Diego) was in the majority.

"Accessible and affordable repairs for consumer electronics benefits everyone and will help reduce the environmental impact of e-waste by prolonging the life of devices, as well as reducing the overall demand for new products which consume more raw materials and energy to produce,” said Assemblymember Chris Ward. "I was proud to vote for the Right to Repair Act in the Assembly, which passed with overwhelming support in both houses."

If Newsom signs the bill, the Right to Repair law will go into effect in July 2024.