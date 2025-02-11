With 1,000-bed shelter scrapped, San Diego City Council turns to 2nd Ave. site

On Monday, the San Diego City Council had a choice to move forward with three potential homeless shelter sites downtown.

But instead of a simple yes or no, the council voted unanimously to move forward with one choice, throw one out entirely, review possible uses of the third site and look into expanding the number of beds at a wholly separate fourth site.

"This is how the sausage gets made," Councilman Stephen Whitburn said.

Just days after calling it quits on a massive proposed homeless shelter in the Middletown neighborhood at Kettner and Vine, Mayor Todd Gloria directed staff to bring the options for shelters in front of the council on Monday.

Ultimately the council voted 7-0 to request the city's Independent Budget Analyst work with city, San Diego Housing Commission and San Diego Attorney's Office staff to look into a proposed 25,000-square-foot Second Avenue site.

This location hasn't been divulged because the city doesn't own it — yet. Because of this, there is no estimated cost and timeline for this site.

"I thank the city council for their vote today to move forward our critically important effort to expand shelter and help people come off the streets and get connected to assistance and housing," Gloria said. "Our sustained action over the past several years is turning the tide on this crisis, and additional shelter will help ensure our progress on reducing homelessness and ending unsafe encampments continues."

The other two options presented Monday were city-owned and include the Old Central Library and the City Operations Building — soon to be vacated by city workers, no matter how the council voted Monday. Lawmakers ending up deciding to look into other uses for the library by declaring it surplus land and voted to leave the COB out of discussions.

"The COB is falling apart at best," Councilwoman Marni von Wilpert said. "It is a terrible building."

Council President Joe LaCava thanked city staff for presenting the three options, even as the city faces a budgetary crisis.

"You did the best with what you had to work with," LaCava said, mirroring the reluctant mood of the council.

In September 2024, San Diego put out a formal solicitation asking property owners to offer locations for shelters. Nearly two dozen sites were identified by city staff, but the three put forward Monday were deemed the most realistic.

Even so, the estimated costs to get the five-story COB building up and running were $45.2 million, while the library's refurbishment estimates were $86.8 million.

Von Wilpert balked at the high costs, reminding her colleagues of a looming quarter-billion dollar deficit, which could cut deep when the city draws up its budget for the next fiscal year this summer.

The final item approved Monday was to request city and housing commission staff look at how best to expand the number of beds at Veterans Village San Diego, taken over by San Diego late last year.

Additionally, plans are in the works to nearly double the Safe Parking Program this spring with a new lot expected to open on Harbor Drive near San Diego International Airport.

Next week, the SDHC board will vote on a proposal with the Catholic Charities Diocese of San Diego for a semi-congregate facility that has space for up to 210 beds.

San Diego funds 1,630 traditional shelter beds and up to 770 tent spaces in the Safe Sleeping Program. Late last year, in order to replace beds in shelters that shut or transitioned into other facilities, the city relatively swiftly added 263 beds across three sites.

Homelessness strategies and housing commission staff have conducted listening sessions since late last year with providers and people with homelessness experience.

"Feedback we've heard and best practices suggest that shelter stability is key for individuals receiving services, and it ultimately creates future certainty for the city's homelessness response," said Sarah Jarman, director of the city's Homelessness Strategies and Solutions Department. "The city, in partnership with the Housing Commission, will continue these listening sessions, where critical input helps guide the city's plans and decisions on homelessness."