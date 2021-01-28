Winter Storm No. 3 Set to Bring Heavy Rain, Fresh Snow to San Diego County

For the third time in less than a week, a winter storm will move in over San Diego County Thursday night, bringing heavy rain overnight and fresh snow in the mountains – but a lot less wind than last time.

NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen said daytime Thursday will be mostly dry and cloudy, with some breaks of sunshine. But after 7 p.m., the story will change.

“The chances of rain really increase after 7 p.m.,” Parveen explained.

“From about early evening Thursday to later afternoon Friday an atmospheric river flow towards Southern California and San Diego county,” NBC 7 meteorologist Dagmar Midcap added.

By 10 p.m. Thursday, Parveen said the heavy rain will hit – but this storm won’t bring those whipping winds like Monday’s storm, which caused damage in several parts of the county.

“South winds will be breezy at times along the coast and mountains, but won't be nearly as windy as the last storm,” Parveen explained.

The heavy rainfall, though, could lead to localized flooding Thursday night and overnight, Parveen said.

Get ready, rain and snow are on the way! 🌧️❄️



Precipitation will begin Thursday evening, with the heaviest rain/snow expected Thursday night through Friday morning.



Check out the latest forecast rain and snow totals below! #cawx pic.twitter.com/SrIWgur1bC — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) January 27, 2021

Flash Flood Watch

To that end, the National Weather Service has issued a flash food watch for San Diego’s coast, inland valleys and mountains that will be in effect from 7 p.m. Thursday through 4 p.m. Friday.

The NWS said the heaviest of the rainfall is expected to hit before midnight and last through 6 a.m. Friday. Scattered showers will linger throughout Friday. Rainfall rates, according to the NWS, are expected to be about a half-inch per hour.

“Rainfall amounts are impressive with all areas over and to the west of the mountains seeing anywhere from 1.5 inches near the coast to nearly 3 inches on the coastal slopes of the mountains in just 24 hours,” Midcap added.

Cal Fire tweeted that fire stations in areas like Julian, Mount Laguna, Ramona, Campo and more may have free sand and/or bags available for locals to pick up ahead of the storm. Locals should call the select fire stations ahead of time to make sure the sand, bags, or both are still available.

Flash flooding can lead to mud and rockslides, especially in recent burn scar areas, Midcap said.

“Stay away or be swept away,” the NWS’ flash flood watch warned. “Know your escape routes. Be reay to act immediately and heed all evacuation orders.”

.@NWSSanDiego has issued a Flash Flood Watch from Thursday evening through Friday afternoon. Areas include San Diego County costal areas, valleys, and mountains below 5,500’. We are offering free sandbags at the following locations. Please call in advance to confirm availability. pic.twitter.com/45HB8mHAiR — CAL FIRE/SAN DIEGO COUNTY FIRE (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) January 27, 2021

What About Snow? A Winter Weather Advisory

Parveen said the rainfall and wintry mix in the mountains (rain and snow) will continue into Friday.

Midcap said some snow is expected at higher elevations of about 5,000 feet and above in San Diego’s mountains but added, “This is a much milder storm system – temperature-wise – than the last two systems.”

For San Diego’s mountains above 5,000 feet, the NWS has issued a winter weather advisory, in effect from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday. About 3 to 6 inches of snow are expected.

Travel on snow-covered, slick mountain roads will be challenging, with reduced visibility, so the NWS said extreme caution is necessary if driving in those impacted areas.

Parveen and Midcap said the rain will begin to dry out late Friday – just in time for a dry weekend. Temps will stay cool and mild Saturday and Sunday.

For the latest NBC 7 First Alert Forecast updates, click here.

And, by the way, NBC's StormRanger is standing by in Southern California's inland empire, ready to track the storm as it makes its way into our region, giving us the most up to date information as we continue to track the winter weather.