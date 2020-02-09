Winter Storm Arrives in San Diego County Bringing Rain, Snow

A winter storm arrived in San Diego Sunday, bringing snow to the mountains and light to moderate rain, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

There’s a winter weather advisory for the mountains until 4 a.m. Tuesday. Travel will be hazardous with mountain snow falling. We can expect 1 to 2 inches of snow above 4,000 feet and 2 to 4 inches above 5,000 feet, NBC 7’s Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said.

Even a light coating of snow along Interstate 8 in San Diego County could affect travel, weather service warned.

Light rain was seen early Sunday in the coast, valleys and coastal mountain slopes. Parveen said the storm system will pull away Tuesday and we'll begin to dry out.

"As we go through the day, Sunday, we can expect light scattered showers increasing through the afternoon and tonight," Parveen said.

Light rain is affecting the #SoCal coast, valleys, and coastal mountain slopes this morning. 🌧️This will continue through Monday with snow picking up in the mountains. ❄️ Drive with caution as roads will be slick out there. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/Sqh3UAask7 — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) February 9, 2020

Spotty showers will continue Monday with final rain totals around 0.25 inches to 0.5 inches across the county, Parveen said.

Along with the winter weather advisory, a wind advisory is in effect from 9 p.m. Sunday to noon Monday. We can expect northeast winds at 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph, weather service said.