winter storm

Winter Blast Brings Some Snow and Much Rain to San Diego County

From Escondido to Mount Laguna, San Diegans and visitors got a winter blast

By Jackie Crea

San Diego's higher elevations saw some snow from this latest winter punch.
NBC 7

In Escondido, the winter months are always busy for Susana Gallego's business, Aurora's Bakery. On Wednesday, the rain didn’t keep anyone from satisfying their sweet tooth.

“People are getting wet and they don’t care," Gallego said. "You think people are gonna stay warm and cozy? No, it starts raining and they come, and they want to get bread."


Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Dagmar Midcap's Evening Forecast for Dec. 29, 2021

With more rain headed our way, Gallego is trying to keep up. If pastries aren't part of your plans, the frosting on Mount Laguna may get your attention, and whatever amount of snow was missed in Julian was easily made up for with pie.

Local

San Diego County Oct 26

Latest Coronavirus Updates: 3,653 New Cases, 2nd Highest Daily Total of Pandemic

fallbrook 46 mins ago

Veterinarian Recovers Truck Stolen on Christmas Eve, but Not Without Losses

Wednesday's storm didn’t bring as much snow as many had hoped for, though. Anabel Soria and Sonya Vargas, who both had the day off from work, made the best of it.

“We were hoping to find snow but there wasn’t any," Vargas said, "which is actually not that bad, because driving up here was really smooth.”

There was a different story in other parts of the state. Drivers took it slow on Interstate 80 approaching Lake Tahoe once the roads reopened. And in Mammoth Village, skiers and snowboarders got their fix.

Caltrans is now preparing for another round of storms, hoping to prevent dangerous road conditions.

“I would say this storm is — it's a normal storm,” said Shawn Rizzuto, Caltrans’ chief of maintenance. "Hopefully we don't get a lot of snow or icing. That's our main concern."

A good reminder to plan ahead and be careful on the roads -- this latest storm is expected to bring wet weather into Thursday morning.

This article tagged under:

winter stormEscondidoCAL TRANS
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us