Winning SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in La Mesa for over $15K

One lucky person woke up $15,000 richer after buying a SuperLotto Plus ticket that hit five numbers at a La Mesa gas station Wednesday.

The winning numbers for Wednesday's drawing were 8, 10, 23, 26, and 25 and the mega was 19. The ticket sold at United Oil on La Mesa Blvd. was worth $15,453.

Another top-winning ticket was sold at the California-Nevada state line at The Primm Lotto Store. This ticket was also worth $15,453 and hit all five numbers.

There was no jackpot winner for this draw. The next draw is on Saturday and the jackpot is $11 million.