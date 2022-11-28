Windy Weather, Chance of Light Rain for San Diego County

You'll want to grab a windbreaker and possibly even an umbrella just in case since gusty winds and the chance for some wet weather are taking aim for San Diego County.

Cooler and windier conditions were predicted for Monday and Tuesday, forecasters said, and the county may even see light showers Monday into Tuesday.

A wind advisory is in effect for San Diego County mountain and desert areas from noon to 8 p.m. Monday.

Westerly winds should begin to increase Monday afternoon over the mountains and deserts, and were expected to be quite strong over the desert mountain slopes, the NWS said.

A storm was predicted over the West Coast toward the end of the week.

Over the coastal waters, patchy fog and low clouds were expected Monday evening into Tuesday, with gusty winds up to 30 knots and choppy seas over the outer coastal waters. Conditions were predicted to be hazardous for small craft.